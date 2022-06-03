Hall of Fame Pitcher Calls Breakout Yankees Star ‘Nestor the Molester’

Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat has found himself in a pickle after referring to breakout New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes as “Nestor the Molester” during a Thursday game telecast. Kaat, a Hall of Fame pitcher in his own right, made the remarks about Cortes while identifying his current favorite pitchers. “Nestor the Molester, Nestor Cortes. Man, he is fun to watch,” the ex-pitcher said of the mustachioed Yankees left-hander who has quickly become a fan favorite known as “Nasty Nestor.” Twins executive Dustin Morse said he spoke with Kaat about the comment and told the Associated Press that “Obviously, we take these matters seriously and, like in all cases, will handle this internally and privately,” adding: “Jim meant no ill will.” Cortes himself had no issue with the nickname, telling the AP: “I’m sure, you know, he didn’t really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn’t offend me at all.”
