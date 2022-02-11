Arizona Republican Runs Ad That Shows Him in Shootout With Gabby Giffords’ Husband

A decade after former Arizona Representative Gabby Giffords was shot in the head while speaking to constituents, her husband Mark Kelly’s Republican rival in an Arizona Senate race is running an ad that depicts himself shooting Kelly. Jim Lamon, running opposite Kelly, portrays himself as a sheriff in the Wild West in the ad, published Thursday. He faces off against “Shifty Kelly,” “Crazy Face Pelosi,” and “Old Joe.” Lamon says in the ad, “The good people of Arizona have had enough of you. It’s time for a showdown.” He then shoots the guns out of the three Democrats’ hands with his own pistol.