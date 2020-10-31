SCOTUS Gay Marriage Foes Obergefell and Hodges Are Now Pals Who’ve Endorsed Biden
Jim Obergefell and Richard Hodges—the plaintiff and defendant in the landmark 2015 Supreme Court case that made gay marriage legal—have since formed a friendship and penned an opinion piece for CNN urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden. “The Donald Trump-Mike Pence administration has been hard at work, tearing away at the rights of oppressed groups and marginalized communities,” they wrote despite their own admitted political differences. “We fear that the reelection of President Trump on November 3 would take our country down a path toward the darkest days of our history—one from which we may never return.” As Election Day soon approaches, the pair urged Americans to vote for Biden, the “rational, principled, empathetic and competent leader.”