Jim Steinman, Songwriter and Producer Behind Meatloaf, Dead at 73
ROCK LEGEND
Legendary songwriter and producer Jim Steinman died on Monday at the age of 73. Steinman worked on best-selling records like Meatloaf’s 1977 Bat Out of Hell, and produced the artist’s 1993 hit, “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).” Steinman also produced Bonnie Tyler’s 1983 song “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” and worked with artists like Def Leppard, Barbra Streisand, and Air Supply. While a cause of death has not been announced, Steinman had reportedly been rushed to the hospital from his Connecticut home at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday after experiencing an undisclosed medical emergency. In 2004, the prolific songwriter had suffered a stroke that had robbed him of his ability to speak and had spent years re-learning how to use his voice.