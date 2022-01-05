Massachusetts Ski Resort Worker Killed by Snow Grooming Machine

CHEAT SHEET
A member of the snow-making team at a Massachusetts ski resort has died after a large snow groomer collided with her snowmobile, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. Kimberlee Francouer, 30, died Tuesday morning after the ski patrol unit for the Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures. Though the incident is being investigated by the state police’s detective unit, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office said the death appeared to be accidental. “Our entire staff is deeply shaken and our primary concern now is with the individual’s friends and family,” Tyler Fairbank, the president of the Fairbank Group, which owns and operates the resort, told The Berkshire Eagle.