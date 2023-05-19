CHEAT SHEET
Country singer Jimmie Allen has addressed allegations he raped and harassed a former manager, apologizing to his wife on social media for what he described as an “affair.” “I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her,” Allen wrote. “I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father.” The 37-year-old star also seemed to blame the industry. “The business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.” Allen’s pregnant wife is divorcing him; he denies the manager’s allegations.