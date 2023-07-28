Jimmie Allen, Who’s Facing Sexual Assault Allegations, Is Going on a Comedy Tour

Country star Jimmie Allen, who was accused in May of raping his former manager and subjecting her to a “torrential cycle” of abuse and harassment, as well as allegedly secretly filming another sexual assault, is now making an interesting career pivot. The singer will be launching a comedy tour this fall, he announced via Instagram on Thursday.

Dates and venue locations for the I Said What I Said Tour have not yet been announced. All three shows will apparently be “invite-only”; fans will have to resister on his website in order to “win” a ticket.

Allen’s comedy tour announcement comes after weeks of professional fallout amid the allegations against him. After his former manager came forward in May, the Western Idaho Fair nixed the singer from its lineup. In June, after a second woman filed suit against Allen alleging sexual assault, the singer was dropped by his former label, BBR Music. He’s also since been dropped by his former publicist, manager, and talent agency.

A comedy tour in the face of multiple sexual assault allegations is certainly a head-scratching attempt at redemption, but Allen has maintained his innocence. Earlier this month, in fact, he filed counterclaims against his two accusers in a Tennessee federal court, accusing them of “intentional, malicious” actions that have damaged his career.

And yet, Allen is continuing to book at least a few stages this fall. In addition to his comedy shows, the 38-year-old is scheduled to perform in November at the First Annual Salute to American Heroes benefit concert at the Orange County Choppers Road House in Chattanooga, Florida. The concert is being hosted by The Magazine Lifestyle.

“I read all of the accusations and allegations, and we heard [Allen’s] side of the story, and we weigh that out with our own opinion as well,” The Magazine Lifestyle publisher Renee Wagner told The Daily Beast on Friday. “We’re giving him the benefit of the doubt because I think he deserves that, based on what he told us and based on the stories. That’s kind of how we’re doing it. And Jimmie’s actually volunteering his time to our veterans and our American heroes.”

The OCC Road House is run by Keith Overton and Paul Teutul Sr., the latter of whom is a star of the Discovery Channel reality series American Chopper and Orange County Choppers.

With regard to the lawsuits filed against Allen, Overton and Teutul “both feel that, you know, until you’re proven guilty, you’re innocent,” according to Wagner.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Allen’s new representative for comment.