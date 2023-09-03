Jimmy Buffett Died After 4-Year Battle With Aggressive Skin Cancer
‘MISSED BEYOND MEASURE’
Two days after Jimmy Buffett’s death at 76, the biography on his website was updated to include an official cause of death: Merkel cell cancer. The “Margaritaville” troubadour battled the rare and aggressive illness for four years, according to a statement on his site. Buffett continued to perform while sick; he played his last show, “a surprise appearance in Rhode Island,” in July, the statement says. News of Buffett’s death was announced on his website on Saturday, with a statement supplying that he’d died “surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.” Over the weekend, Parrotheads nationwide made pilgrimages to his Margaritaville eateries, at least one of which reportedly lowered an American flag to half-staff in his honor.