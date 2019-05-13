Jimmy Carter Falls, Breaks Hip—But That’s Not His ‘Main Concern’

Former President Jimmy Carter fell and broke his hip while he was leaving to go turkey hunting Monday morning, according to a statement tweeted by the Carter Center. The 94-year-old is now “recovering comfortably” from hip surgery in Americus, Georgia—and his primary worry is whether he’ll be able to hunt more turkeys. “President Carter’s main concern is that turkey season ends next week, and he has not reached his limit,” the statement said. “He hopes the state of Georgia will allow him to rollover the unused limit to next year.”