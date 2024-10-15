Jimmy Carter Has Fulfilled His Final Dream
JUST PEACHY
Former President Jimmy Carter accomplished one final goal on Tuesday during early voting in Georgia, making Oct. 15 a special milestone for him. His grandson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the summer that Carter had said, “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris.” The former president, who has been in hospice care for nineteen months, has now lived long enough to achieve that make that dream come true, progressive outlet MeidasTouch Network first noted. Carter also made headlines recently for another milestone. Two weeks ago, he celebrated his 100th birthday, making him the longest-living president in U.S. history. Carter marked the occasion with a rare public appearance to watch a flyover in his honor as other notable Democrats sent their well wishes. His detractors haven’t forgotten him either; Donald Trump regularly dings him at his rallies, suggesting Joe Biden makes him look good by comparison.