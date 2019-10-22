Jimmy Carter Hospitalized With Hip Fracture After Second Fall at Home This Month

Read it at AP
Former President Jimmy Carter has been hospitalized with a hip fracture after suffering a fall at his Georgia home. The Carter Center announced the mishap on Tuesday morning, writing: “He has been admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for observation and treatment of a minor pelvic fracture. He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.” It’s the second time the 95-year-old has injured himself in a fall this month. He won plaudits at the start of October when he fell, picked up a nasty black eye and had to get 14 stitches, but still made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers for his home-building project Habitat for Humanity.