Jimmy Carter Is Back Teaching Sunday School Less Than Two Weeks After Fall
Former President Jimmy Carter on Sunday returned to teaching Sunday school, less than two weeks after he broke his pelvis in a fall. The lesson, taught at Maranatha Baptist Church in the southwest Georgia town of Plains, was reportedly on life after death. Carter, 95, spoke to more than 400 people, so many that people also watched from overflow rooms where the lesson was shown on television. The former president reportedly entered slowly using a walker, but greeted the gathered cheerfully. During the 45-minute lesson, Carter spoke of his 2015 cancer diagnosis that required part of his liver to be removed, saying that he is “at ease” with the idea of dying and believes in life after death. Carter was discouraged from returning by Secret Service agents, relatives, and fellow church members, but insisted on teaching, according to Rev. Tony Lowden. “He is pouring out that you might see Christ while he is suffering,” Lowden told the crowd. Carter has been teaching Sunday school since he was a teenager, he is now the oldest ex-U.S. president ever.