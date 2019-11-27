CHEAT SHEET
Jimmy Carter Released From Hospital After ‘Successful Surgery’
Former President Jimmy Carter was released Wednesday morning from Atlanta’s Emory Hospital, where he spent just over two weeks recovering from a “successful” surgery to “relieve pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma,” according to the Carter Center. “He and Mrs. Carter look forward to enjoying Thanksgiving at home in Plains, where he will continue to recover,” the center said in a statement. “The Carters are grateful for all the prayers, cards, and notes they have received and hope everyone will join them in enjoying a special Thanksgiving.” The 95-year-old has fallen several times over the last year, most recently fracturing his pelvis during an incident at home.