CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    MAKING HISTORY

    Jimmy Carter Says Trump Is an Illegitimate President

    Shira Feder

    Reuters

    At a Carter Center conference, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter told a roomful of people that an investigation “would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.” “He was put into office because the Russians interfered,” he said, according to USA Today’s Susan Page. When asked if that means he believes Trump is an illegitimate president, Carter said, “Based on what I said, which I can’t retract.” Last week, Carter complimented Trump on his restraint with Iran, saying “I agree with President Trump on his decision not to take military action against Iran,” according to an NPR report.

    Read it at Twitter