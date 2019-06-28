CHEAT SHEET
Jimmy Carter Says Trump Is an Illegitimate President
At a Carter Center conference, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter told a roomful of people that an investigation “would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.” “He was put into office because the Russians interfered,” he said, according to USA Today’s Susan Page. When asked if that means he believes Trump is an illegitimate president, Carter said, “Based on what I said, which I can’t retract.” Last week, Carter complimented Trump on his restraint with Iran, saying “I agree with President Trump on his decision not to take military action against Iran,” according to an NPR report.