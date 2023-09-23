CHEAT SHEET
Jimmy Carter Spotted at Peanut Festival Ahead of 99th Birthday
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter were spotted Saturday out and about at the Plains Peanut Festival taking place in Carter’s hometown. The former president entered hospice care seven months ago but has continued to defy expectations as the longest-living president of all time. “Beautiful day for President & Mrs. Carter to enjoy a ride through the Plains Peanut Festival! And just a week before he turns 99,” the Carter Center wrote on X. “We’re betting peanut butter ice cream is on the menu for lunch.” The couple also hold the record for the longest marriage of a first couple at 77 years.