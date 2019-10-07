Jimmy Carter Suffers Fall, Gets Black Eye and 14 Stitches, Still Makes it to Evening Charity Event

Read it at Politico
Former President Jimmy Carter suffered a fall at his Georgia home Sunday, resulting in a nasty black eye and 14 stitches. He still made it to an evening concert in Tennessee to rally volunteers for his home-building project. Carter turned 95 last Tuesday, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that age. His spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said the 39th president had to get the stitches above his brow but “feels fine” after the fall. At the evening event, he wore an Atlanta Braves baseball cap and his left eye was noticeably swollen and bruised. He told the crowd that he had to go to the hospital “but I had a number one priority and that was to come to Nashville and build houses.”