Jimmy Carter’s Grandson: He’s Grateful for All the Love

Three months after ex-president Jimmy Carter announced that he would live out his final days in hospice, his grandson is revealing the “blessings” of that decision. “They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way—the two of them together at home,” Jason Carter said Tuesday. “They’ve been together 70-plus years,” he said of the former commander in chief and his wife. “He is certainly getting to see the outpouring and it’s been gratifying to him for sure.” Carter, who has battled cancer in his later years, turns 99 in October.