Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Says He’s in the ‘Final Chapter’
STILL HOLDING HANDS
Jimmy Carter’s grandson says that the former president and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, are still holding hands but have grown quieter as each approaches their “final chapter.” The former president entered hospice care in February, just three months before it was revealed that Rosalynn had developed dementia. Josh Carter, giving a rare update on the couple’s health to PEOPLE, added that both are still cogent and aware of their surroundings—even if they’re a bit slower than they were in the past. “He’s still fully Jimmy Carter,” Josh said. “He’s just tired.” Of his own place in the Carter household, Josh said: “My grandparents have always been the entertainers … but now we’re kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it’s just a different era.”