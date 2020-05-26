Jimmy Fallon Apologizes for ‘Unquestionably Offensive’ Blackface SNL Sketch
Jimmy Fallon used his Twitter account to address renewed backlash to a two-decade-old Saturday Night Live sketch in which he portrayed fellow SNL alum Chris Rock while wearing blackface.
“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface,” the comedian tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.” Fallon’s Tonight Show (from home) is currently on hiatus for Memorial Day week.
The hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty started trending on Tuesday after the clip resurfaced along with the message, “NBC fired Megyn Kelly for mentioning blackface. Jimmy Fallon performed on NBC in blackface.” The former Fox News host was fired by NBC for defending blackface as an appropriate Halloween costume.