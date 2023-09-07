Jimmy Fallon Apologizes to Staff After Bombshell Toxic Workplace Claims
‘I FEEL SO BAD’
Hours after Rolling Stone published a report claiming The Tonight Show had become “a nightmare” workplace, host Jimmy Fallon assembled his staff via Zoom and offered an apology for his behavior. He said he’d never intended to “create that type of atmosphere for the show,” two employees who were on the call told Rolling Stone on Thursday evening. “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad,” Fallon said, according to the workers. “Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.” Another source who was on the call told Deadline that Fallon praised the show’s staff as “the best of the best” and at “the top of the game.” Notably, he reportedly added, “There are things I’ve done in the past that are embarrassing but I never mistreated anybody.” Both outlets reported that the 48-year-old said he wanted The Tonight Show “to be fun,” “inclusive,” and “the best show.” Rolling Stone’s insiders said that the mea culpa “felt pretty earnest.”