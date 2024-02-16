Jimmy Garoppolo Suspended 2 Games for Violating NFL Policy: ESPN
BENCHED
Las Vegas Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo will soon be suspended two games to start the 2024 regular season after he was allegedly busted taking a medication without a proper exemption, ESPN reported Friday, citing league sources. The network reported that Garoppolo, 32, does not plan to appeal the suspension with the NFL, but it’s unclear what team he’ll be on to start next season as his time with the Raiders appears to be all but over. His release is reportedly imminent as the Raiders—hoping to avoid paying out an $11.25 million roster bonus in mid-March—weren’t impressed with Garoppolo’s 2023 performance, where he led Las Vegas to a mediocre 8-9 record, well below expectations. ESPN did not name the exact substance Garoppolo had in his system, but said it was one that required a valid therapeutic use exemption from the league—something Garoppolo did not have. Regardless of where he ends up, Garoppolo will be permitted to train with his team ahead of the season, but must sit out the team’s first two games, ESPN reported.