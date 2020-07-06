CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Jimmy John’s Employees Fired After Making Noose Out of Bread Dough
‘HATEFUL’
Read it at Macon Telegraph
Four workers from a Jimmy John’s in Georgia have been fired over a viral video of them playing and joking around with a noose made out of bread dough. The video, which features a “Happy 4th of July” filter, shows one of the workers putting the fake noose over another’s neck. “We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form,” Jimmy John’s wrote in a tweet. “The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated. The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John’s brand.” Customers took to social media to voice their outrage, calling the video “racist” and “hateful.”