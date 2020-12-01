“We are on day 27 now of #Squattergate,” Jimmy Kimmel said during his first post-Thanksgiving monologue Monday night as Donald Trump continues to ignore the reality that he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

That delusion was on full-display over the weekend when Trump gave his first interview since that election to the Fox News host Kimmel described as the “always sycophantic” Maria Bartiromo to “make a cornucopia of unchallenged false claims.”

After playing the clip of Trump ranting by phone about “big massive dumps,” the host joked, “When you get to his age, a lot of your conversation is about the size of your dumps.”

As for Bartiromo, Kimmel added, “I don’t know what happened to her, but she appears to be auditioning for the position of Donald Trump’s next wife because that was some interview.”

Later, he turned his attention to the president’s current wife, First Lady Melania Trump, who announced how “delighted” she was to unveil her White House Christmas decorations this week, despite the fact that she was caught on tape asking, “Who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff?”

“Make no mistake about it, Melania Trump is not enthused about being in charge of Christmas at the White House,” Kimmel said. “In the war on Christmas, she is General Lee. But there’s an old Trump family saying that goes, ‘Nothing we say is true, so we might as well make some money off of it.’”

With that, he presented the infomercial for Melania’s new Christmas album, featuring such hits as “Fuck the Halls” and “I Saw Daddy Humping Stormy Claus.”

For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.