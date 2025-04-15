Cheat Sheet
1

Jimmy Kimmel Blames Liberals ‘Viciously Attacking Comedians’ for Trump’s Win

SCAPEGOAT
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.15.25 2:37PM EDT 
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards in 2023.
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards in 2023. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel said that liberals “who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians” are a “big part” of why Donald Trump won the 2024 election. In an interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, Kimmel explained that he doesn’t “put limits” on what he can laugh at, and thinks that much of the outrage at jokes is often “completely manufactured.” “A lot of these people who are angry aren’t really angry,” he said. “I think these liberals who’ve done such a good job of viciously attacking comedians are a big part of the reason why Trump is the president right now.” He added that there is “no black and white” when it comes to comedy and that “the line” is different for everyone. “I don’t think anybody should be canceled. I really don’t,” he said. Kimmel also said another major reason he thinks Trump won is because he was “so much more famous” than Kamala Harris. “He is a celebrity. He is a star. He is the most famous person in the world. And it’s hard to compete with that,” he said. Kimmel has been very publicly critical of Trump over the years on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2024, Trump called Kimmel a “FOOL” and the “WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS” on Truth Social after the comedian, who was hosting the event, tore into Trump’s scandals.

Read it at The Hill

2
Gene Hackman’s Mansion Found Infested With Disease-Ridden Rats
HORROR SHOW
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.15.25 11:05AM EDT 
Published 04.15.25 11:04AM EDT 
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States.
Gene Hackman & wife Betsy Arakawa during The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The property of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their New Mexico mansion in February, was infested with disease-spreading rats, The Daily Mail reported. The 95-year-old Hollywood star died days after his wife, 65, passed away from a hantavirus pulmonary syndrome—a rare condition spread by rodent droppings and urine. Hackman’s passing was caused by severe heart disease that was exacerbated by Alzheimer’s disease and kidney disease. The New Mexico Department of Public Health conducted a health assessment on the property a week after the bodies were discovered on Feb. 26. They determined that dead rodents and their nests discovered in eight detached outbuildings on the Hackman property effectively turned it into a breeding ground for hantavirus. Hantavirus is usually spread through contact with rodent excrement. They found droppings in three garages, two casitas, and three sheds on the property. On top of this, inspectors uncovered live and dead rodents with nests in three more garages on the property. Two rodent-infested vehicles and numerous traps indicated that the rats may have been an ongoing issue.

Read it at Daily Mail

3
MAGA Billionaire Donates $250K to Andrew Cuomo’s Mayoral Campaign
RAKING IT IN
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.15.25 2:49PM EDT 
Published 04.15.25 2:27PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks outside the West Side Institutional Synagogue on April 1, 2025, in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks outside the West Side Institutional Synagogue on April 1, 2025, in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

MAGA loyalist Bill Ackman donated $250,000 to a super PAC supporting ex-governor Andrew Cuomo’s run for New York mayor, according to a new campaign finance filing, Politico reported. The billionaire hedge fund manager’s contributions to Fix the City, the pro-Cuomo super PAC, helped it exceed $4.8 million in donations. Now the former governor has a considerable leg up over his more progressive rivals. A super PAC opposing Cuomo’s candidacy, New Yorkers for Better Leadership, reported only one qualifying contribution of $1,000 from climate tech investor Thomas O’Keefe. Other anti-Cuomo groups have raised relatively modest sums. New Yorkers for Lower Costs, backing democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, has raised $56,500, while the group “Don’t Rank Evil Andrew for Mayor” reported just $10,500 in major contributions. In contrast, Fix the City has attracted 71 large donors since early March, drawing strong support from the real estate and business communities and highlighting Cuomo’s strong appeal among wealthy donors as he leads early mayoral polls.

Read it at Politico

4
WATCH: Wild Turkey Collared by Cops After Terrorizing Customers in Pharmacy
FOWL PLAY
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.15.25 1:17PM EDT 
A wild turkey crosses Ammons Street in Lakewood, Colorado, on January 31, 2024.
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The /MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Indiana police received a panicked call requesting assistance at a pharmacy to deal with a massive wild turkey that was frightening customers. “We need animal control out here. [The turkey] is chasing the customers. It’s a really big turkey,” the caller told 911. A group of cops are seen on body cam footage tentatively entering the Martin’s pharmacy in St. Joseph County and eventually cornering the bird, with brave K9 Officer Kyle O’Konski opting to grab it by the legs and release it back into the wild. “Why don’t we just grab it?” he is heard saying, as his colleagues look slightly more apprehensive and stand well back as he takes control of the situation. “Props to all responding officers—especially K9 Officer O’Konski, who’s now certified in poultry negotiations,” St. Joseph’s County Police Department said on Facebook after the saga. “The turkey was peacefully escorted off the premises and released completely unharmed.”

5
Anthony Scaramucci Rips Trump’s Tariffs as ‘Stupidest’ Economic Policies in U.S. History
MONEY PROBLEMS
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.15.25 12:31PM EDT 
Anthony Scaramucci
Kristina Bumphrey/Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci, who infamously served as President Donald Trump’s White House communications director for just 10 days in 2017, is once again sounding the alarm on his former boss—this time over Trump’s trade policy. In a new interview with the Financial Times, Scaramucci slammed the president’s tariffs, calling them “the stupidest economic policy that the United States has ever come up with.” Scaramucci accused the president of wanting to “end the global trading system and weaken the US.” Since his stint in the White House, Scaramucci, the founder of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital, has become an outspoken critic of Trump, endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Speaking with the Financial Times, he said that Trump’s penchant for retribution has scared top banking and finance executives into silence, even as the administration’s whiplash rollout (and rollback) of its tariffs continues to rattle global markets. “They’re afraid of him... They don’t want to end up with any legal action against their bank or their family. And they’ve been told by their boards: keep your mouth shut,” Scaramucci said.

Read it at Financial Times

6
Tourism Pullback and Boycotts Set to Cost U.S. a Staggering $90 Billion
AVOIDING THE USA
Janna Brancolini
Published 04.15.25 12:14PM EDT 
A close-up of President Donald Trump in a suit and tie with football players behind him.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s policies could cost the U.S. economy $90 billion this year in lost tourism and export revenue, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs. Many foreign visitors are avoiding the U.S. over concerns about increased hostility at the border, including reports about European tourists being detained for weeks in U.S. immigration centers. Others are angry about Trump’s trade wars and his treatment of U.S. allies—particularly Canada—and are boycotting U.S. travel and products. Last month, international visits were down 10 percent compared to a year earlier, even though the U.S. was originally expecting to welcome a near record 77 million foreign visitors this year. Canadian flight reservations for the summer tourist season are down an incredible 70 percent after Trump has repeatedly threatened to annex the country and make it the 51st American state. Some hotel groups are also reporting a 25 percent drop in bookings from European travelers. Almost $20 billion in retail spending from international visitors could be at risk.

Read it at Bloomberg

7
Lego Exec Dies After Horrific Alpine Skiing Accident
OFF PISTE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.15.25 11:21AM EDT 
Michael Halbye, Lego executive, has died in a skiing accident.
Kirkbe

One of the top bosses at Lego and a close friend of the Danish royal family has died in a skiing accident. Michael Halbye, 64, was skiing at an exclusive resort at Verbier in the Swiss Alps when he went off piste and sustained serious injuries in a freak accident. He was airlifted to a hospital but died from internal bleeding shortly after his arrival. Halbye was the deputy chairman of Kirkbi, an investment fund that owns a majority stake in The Lego Company. His death was announced by Kirkbi chairman and top Lego boss Kris Kristiansen, who said: “It is with great sadness that we received the news of Michael’s sudden passing. Our thoughts and care go to Michael’s family and loved ones, who are now faced with having to process the unexpected loss of a man who, in all facets of life, has left a great and positive impression on those around him.” Denmark’s Queen Mary also paid tribute to Halbye’s passing, describing him as a “valued colleague and loyal friend” and lamenting his death as “a great personal loss.”

8
‘Home Alone 2’ Director Wants Trump Cameo Removed: ‘Curse’ On The Film
SEVEN SECONDS OF FAME
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.15.25 12:47PM EDT 

Director Chris Columbus revealed that he wants to cut President Donald Trump’s cameo from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, saying it’s become a “curse” on the film. In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle Monday, Columbus said that Trump’s seven-second cameo in the 1992 hit movie has “become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.” But “if I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something,” Columbus, who has Italian heritage, said jokingly. In 2020, Columbus told Business Insider that Trump would only let the crew film in the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time, if they gave him a cameo in the film. Though the cameo was well received by audiences at the time, Columbus said that Trump “did bully his way into the movie.” Trump denied these claims in 2023, saying on Truth Social how he was “very busy, and didn’t want to do it,” but Columbus “(what was his real name?)” was “persistent,” adding, “Just another Hollywood guy from the past looking for a quick fix of Trump publicity for himself!” The film ended up being a huge success, with Columbus going on to direct the first two Harry Potter films and produce Robert Eggers’ 2024 remake of Nosferatu.

Read it at Variety

9
TV Star Tied With Democratic ‘Frontrunners’ in Shock New Poll
OPEN RACE
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 04.15.25 6:10AM EDT 
Published 04.14.25 10:14PM EDT 
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) speaks to reporters as he leaves the Senate Chamber after delivering a record setting floor speech at the U.S. Capitol on April 01, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has become a favorite among Dem voters according to a new poll. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

A new poll has compiled some pretty interesting picks for the next Democratic presidential candidate. Conducted by Echelon Insights between April 10 to April 14, the survey of more than 1,000 participants found former Vice President Kamala Harris topping the list as a favorite to win with 28 percent of votes. Meanwhile, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker soared up the ranks following his record-setting Senate floor speech earlier this month, landing at the No. 2 spot with 11 percent of votes. Joining Harris and Booker in the top five are former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tied at 7 percent, plus Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at 5 percent. The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart also made the cut with 3 percent of votes—the same as mooted frontrunners Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, while ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith nabbed 1 percent. The November 2028 election is over 1,000 days away. Primaries are slated to begin in New York and Nevada in February 2028.

Read it at Mediaite

10
Jealous Pet-Sitter Jailed for Bomb Threat on Girlfriend’s Cruise
‘ALL MY FAULT’
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.15.25 11:50AM EDT 
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: In an aerial view, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, billed as the world's largest cruise ship, heads out to sea for its second voyage from PortMiami on February 03, 2024, in Miami, Florida.
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: In an aerial view, Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas, billed as the world's largest cruise ship, heads out to sea for its second voyage from PortMiami on February 03, 2024, in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Michigan man was sentenced to eight months in prison Monday after he made a false bomb threat because he was upset his girlfriend’s family left him to pet sit while they went on a cruise, AP News reported. According to prosecutors, Joshua Lowe’s email forced Carnival Corp. to check over 1,000 rooms after the ship departed Miami in January 2024. “Anyone making a bomb threat should expect to be taken at his word. Fortunately, this particular hoax did not result in physical injury,” Nils Kessler, assistant U.S. attorney, said in a court filing. The 19-year-old was sentenced to prison during his appearance in federal court in Kalamazoo. “FBI agents traced the email address to Lowe, who was living with his girlfriend’s family,” Kessler said. “Lowe admitted he sent the message because he was upset that the family went on the cruise, while leaving him behind to care for their pets.” Lowe owned up to his mistake, apologizing in a letter to U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney: “This is all my fault and take full responsibility.”

Read it at AP

