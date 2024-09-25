In March this year Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Oscars and one of the millions of viewers watching it live was Donald Trump, who famously ranted on Truth Social as the ceremony was still airing.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars,” Trump fumed.

Six months later, Trump still seems upset about Kimmel’s performance as an Oscar host. On a Monday evening rally in Indiana, Trump said, “Jimmy Kimmel was the worst host in the history of the Academy Awards. He’s one of the dumbest human beings ever. What a dope.”

“Isn’t that sweet? He’s confusing me with one of his sons again,” Kimmel responded in his monologue on Tuesday.

Kimmel added, “You think he’s flirting with me? What is this? When I die, I would like that to be the clip they play at the Emmys’ ‘In Memoriam’ montage.”

“He even worked my wife in there,” Kimmel said, referring to how Trump at his rally characterized Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, as having begged Kimmel not to read Trump’s post on stage during the event. McNearney is the head writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and was a writer and producer of the 2024 Oscars.

“Should I be worried that Trump has mentioned my wife more times in his rallies this year than his own?” Kimmel joked. He soon invited McNearney on stage to give her own response to Trump’s comments.

“I’m glad I have your attention,” McNearney said to Trump, “Because one in three women currently in this country is living under an abortion ban because you stacked our Supreme Court. Thanks to you, women in 21 states can’t make their own choice about their own life and their own body. And ten U.S. states make no exceptions for rape or incest.”

McNearney continued, “The party you run so bigly and so beautifully, the party that cares so much about motherhood, just blocked a bill that would protect our access to IVF. Women are dying, and good doctors are quitting, because they can’t get or give the reproductive care women desperately need. So my advice for you is to shut up and go away.”

“Go to Mar-a-Lago,” she urged. “Spend all day cheating at golf and masturbating to Newsmax, and let a competent woman take over.”