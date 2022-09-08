On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of ammunition when it came to the Trump family, who’ve been acting even more ridiculous than usual in the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.

Trump took to his social media network Truth Social to whine about how, in addition to the highly-classified documents Trump had allegedly absconded with, the FBI supposedly confiscated a “highly confidential medical file and history” from Trump’s country club during their search that showed he was, in his words, “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.”

“Perfect physical specimen? This perfect physical specimen thing is a bold claim from a man whose BMI reads like the final score of a Golden State Warriors game,” joked Kimmel, adding, “And of course Trump and his minions are still trying to pretend this isn’t a big deal, but it is a big deal. He took top-secret documents from the White House, had them sitting in boxes in a room where workers regularly went in and out. They would’ve been more secure inside the claw machine at Dave & Buster’s.”

Then there’s Donald Trump Jr. who, according to Kimmel, “posted what might be his saddest video yet.”

Yes, after his dad complained about how Don Jr. might be investigated on conspiracy charges at a rally for snake oil salesman Dr. Oz, Don Jr.—the son of a New York City billionaire cosplaying as a member of Duck Dynasty—bragged in a video, “I got the honorable mention. It’s nice to know that he cares, you know? He’s a tough guy… It’s always nice to see dad, you know, talking about it… it shows he cares, you know? Because there’s times where we’re just in that fight… sometimes ya miss it.”

“Unfortunately, he recorded that message while locked out on the lawn of Mar-a-Lago, but hopefully dad will see it and let him back in,” cracked Kimmel. “I don’t know. As bad a president as Donald Trump was, as a father he might even be worse.”