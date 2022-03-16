Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Eric ‘My Father’ Trump

During his monologue Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel decided to share some footage of Eric Trump’s appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show from the night before “where Eric did his best to answer a question nobody asked, which is, who’s your daddy?”

Among the most laughable statements from the former president’s second-born son on Monday was the claim that “my father would have called up and would have said, ‘Vladimir, don’t even think about it, don’t even try us.” But as Kimmel revealed with his supercut, that was just one of many, many times that the words “my father” came out of Eric Trump’s mouth.

“There he is, the most unhugged son of all time,” Kimmel joked when it was finally over. “No one has ever talked about his father that much. Not even Jesus talked about his father that much.”

He obviously never watched The View.

Kimmel also weighed in on the “latest March madness from the QAnon crowd” surrounding Donald Trump’s “funny way of saying the word ‘China.’” According to the new conspiracy theory, when Trump shouts “GINA” he’s actually using code to reveal that COVID-19 was manufactured in Ukraine, “which is Ukraizy,” the host joked.

“You think Donald Trump is smart enough to speak in code?” Kimmel asked. “This is a man who used his toilet as a paper shredder. Not exactly The Riddler we’re dealing with here.”

