Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Gazpacho Police’ Nazi Flub

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the Republican Party leadership’s ongoing denial of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The party is divided over whether the violent insurrection of January 6th was a violent insurrection or just a lively sightseeing tour of the Capitol,” joked Kimmel.

Yes, this week the Republican National Committee released a statement claiming that the Jan. 6 riot—a vicious uprising which resulted in multiple deaths—constituted “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” The statement was made by RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who quite literally dropped the “Romney” from her name in order to appease Trump.

“Just a group of ordinary citizens wearing bearskin and horns, smearing feces on the walls of the Capitol,” cracked Kimmel.

The RNC statement was so deranged it prompted Senator Mitch McConnell—of all people—to rebuke it.

“It was a violent insurrection, for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what it was,” explained McConnell.

“Welcome to the Resistance, Emperor Palpatine,” offered Kimmel. “Just to show you how far down the crazy hole we’ve gone, we’re now applauding Republicans who are willing to admit that what happened, happened.”

Then there was “Klan Mom” (Kimmel’s words) Marjorie Taylor Greene, a woman who once claimed that Jews control the weather with a “space laser” and recently compared wearing a mask on the House floor to the Holocaust. The Republican congresswoman stopped by fact-free factory OAN to make a bizarre accusation against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“So, everything is completely out of control. Not only do we have the D.C. jail, which is the D.C. gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi’s Gazpacho Police,” said Greene.

Kimmel couldn’t help but laugh at the flub. “That’s right! If you’ve got cold soup you better watch it, ‘cause Nancy Pelosi’s coming for it! These must be the Soup Nazis Seinfeld warned us about so many years [ago]. If the Gazpacho Police get ahold of you, they’ll throw you right in the goulash, so be very careful!”