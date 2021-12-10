Fox News hosts spent the past 24 hours going wall-to-wall with outrage over the network’s Midtown Christmas tree, which was set on fire Wednesday night by an apparently mentally ill homeless man. So naturally, Jimmy Kimmel spent a good portion of his monologue Thursday night making fun of their reaction.

“They are really making a mountain out of an act of vandalism outside their studio,” the late-night host said. “And whether it is or not, Fox desperately wants to make this a political thing.”

Kimmel then played some of the most overheated coverage, including Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade’s assertion that the act of arson should be considered a “hate crime” against Fox News.

“You can’t commit a hate crime against a channel,” Kimmel said in response. “They must not have anything to talk about on Fox this week, because they really went to town on this ‘we have been victimized’ jab and no one did more phony foaming at the mouth than the Little Dumber Boy.”

He was of course talking about Tucker Carlson, who jumped on the “hate crime” bandwagon by wondering aloud why the Department of Justice doesn’t keep track of burned Christmas trees the way they do Qurans. “Why is that?” he asked.

“Well, for one, little snowflake, unlike the Quran, Christians don’t base our faith on pine trees,” Kimmel answered. “It’s the reason we don’t hang popcorn and Cookie Monster ornaments on the Bible. But you know that.”

