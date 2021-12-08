Man Arrested for Setting Fire to Fox News Christmas Tree
UP IN SMOKE
A man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning after allegedly setting Fox News’ massive Christmas tree on fire. The blaze started shortly after midnight in front of the News Corporation building on Fox News Square in Manhattan, which also houses the Wall Street Journal and New York Post offices. The fire quickly destroyed the holiday decorations. Trees nearby were also heavily damaged in the fire. The suspect, 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha, is believed to be homeless, officials said.
FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said the man behind the “malicious arson attack” was apprehended at the scene and charged with arson. In a statement to The Daily Beast detailing the incident, she noted that the lighting of the 50-foot tree had become a “new wonderful tradition” in recent years and “we will not let this deliberate and brazen act of cowardice deter us.” “We are in the process of rebuilding and installing a new tree as a message that there can be peace, light and joy even during a dark moment like this,” she said.