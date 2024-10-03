Jimmy Kimmel Calls Mike Pence Trump’s ‘Baby Reindeer’

A bombshell 165-page filing from Donald Trump’s 2020 election subversion case was unsealed on Wednesday; and among its many damning allegations, late night host Jimmy Kimmel seemed most stunned by allegations surrounding Trump’s relationship with Mike Pence.

“I knew Trump pressured Mike Pence to break the law. I just didn’t know how many times he did it,” Kimmel remarked in his Wednesday monologue.

“There were meetings, phone calls, text messages. Pence was basically Trump’s Baby Reindeer,” Kimmel joked, referring to the hit true crime Netflix mini-series that dropped in April, 2024. The show revolved around a man being obsessively stalked by a woman, with her behavior towards him growing increasingly deranged as the series went on.

Kimmel followed up his comparison of Trump to the Baby Reindeer stalker by reading out a particularly concerning anecdote from the filing:

“On December 25, when Pence called the defendant to wish him a Merry Christmas, the defendant raised the certification and told Pence that he had discretion in his role as President of the Senate. Pence emphatically responded, ‘You know I don’t think I have the authority to change the outcome.’”

Kimmel responded, “Can you imagine calling a guy to wish him a Merry Christmas, and he’s like, ‘yeah, yeah, whatever, I need you to commit some treason for me.’”

“Pence tried everything to steer him right,” Kimmel noted. “He tried to convince him to just run again in four years. The filing says Pence tried to encourage him as a friend. When news networks projected Biden as the winner of the election, Pence was like, ‘keep your head up,’ and Trump was like, ‘I’m gonna put your head up in a noose.’ And sure enough he did.”

Kimmel concluded, “I feel like we, as a country, are not paying enough attention to the fact that the reason Mike Pence was not on the debate stage last night is because Trump tried to hang him like a human pair of truck nuts.”