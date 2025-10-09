Jimmy Kimmel Compares Stephen Miller to a Sex Toy After Bizarre Interview

Jimmy Kimmel likened Stephen Miller to a sex toy while criticizing the 40-year-old for a mysterious moment during a CNN interview.

In Miller’s Monday interview, the White House chief of staff paused mid-sentence and stared blankly ahead until anchor Boris Sanchez had to cut to a commercial awkwardly.

Miller returned to the interview minutes later, but the moment caused widespread conspiracies about what exactly happened, including Miller’s use of the legal term, “plenary authority,” which in effect means that the president has limitless power.

CNN: Does the administration still plan to abide by that court ruling?



STEPHEN MILLER: The administration filed an appeal this morning ... ... ...



CNN: Stephen? Stephen? Can you hear me?



MILLER: ... ... ... pic.twitter.com/9JihkIV1nQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2025

In his monologue Wednesday, Kimmel offered a joke explanation for why Miller suddenly stopped talking:

“Sometimes the batteries on dildos run out,” he said.

The line drew cheers and applause from the audience, as Kimmel added, “They probably didn’t have a USB cable, you have to recharge them.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller . Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Kimmel brought up Miller’s interview as part of a larger point about his role in sending the National Guard into blue cities like Chicago and Portland.

“This campaign to own the libs and deport everybody with a vowel at the end of their name is the passion project of a sick, bald individual named Stephen Miller,” Kimmel said.

“[Miller] is Trump’s deputy chief of staff, and he is doing everything he can to turn this country into a militarized zone,” the late-night host added.

Kimmel focused most of his monologue on the president himself, describing Trump’s deployment of federal troops in Chicago and Portland as “incredibly dangerous and unnecessary,” and “just dumb.”

“Trump is reported to be seriously considering invoking the Insurrection Act, which is a law from 1807 that would allow him to use the military to enforce his rules,” Kimmel said. “This guy can’t keep his insurrection in his pants anymore.”

Kimmel gave his viewers in major blue cities a call to action:

“I think it’s important that we know what is really going on. So if you live in Portland, Chicago, Memphis, D.C., any of the cities where Trump is sending in the National Guard... we want to see it. We want to see what’s going on,” Kimmel said.