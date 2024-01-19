Donald Trump’s hands could use a good doctor.

At least that’s what it looked like on Wednesday, when the former president was photographed waving to supporters as he left his home at Trump Tower in New York City, with his hands appearing to be covered in large red blisters. As Jimmy Kimmel explained, the image quickly turned into “a viral moment that was embarrassing—even for [Trump].”

As Trump greeted fans who had gathered outside his abode, his hand was clearly sporting some big red circles, which some speculated might be the result of a syphilis infection.

Which was pretty ironic to Kimmel, given that Trump had previously stated that avoiding STIs back in the day was the former/aspiring president’s “personal Vietnam.”

“But if he has syphilis, that would mean the only Vietnam he avoided was Vietnam,” said Kimmel.

The good news, according to Kimmel, is that even if Trump does have syphilis, wife Melania Trump should be in no danger of getting it as the couple “hasn’t slept in the same bed since… how old is Barron?”

But Kimmel isn’t necessarily buying the syphilis rumors, as he has a more likely explanation for how the marks got there: “It’s probably ketchup,” he offered. “He probably got his hands in a container of curly fries or something.” Because sometimes things happen.