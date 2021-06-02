Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday mocked both ex-President Donald Trump for believing a false theory that he will once again become commander-in-chief in August, as well as Trump’s disgraced former national security adviser Michael Flynn for calling for a military-style coup in the U.S.

At a QAnon conference over the weekend in Dallas, Flynn was asked why the events in Myanmar couldn’t happen in the U.S., to which he responded that “it should happen here.”

“Keep in mind,” Kimmel said of Flynn, “the man on stage answering this question is a former general and national security adviser.”

Flynn later attempted to walk back his remark, writing on Telegram, “There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort.”

“Except for this weekend when you did it on video,” Kimmel said to “General Lies-enhower,” as he called him, “and the times when you did it leading up to January 6.”

“Maybe that’s the Bill Gates microchip making him say that,” Kimmel joked, a reference to a false conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Maybe there should be a coup down at ‘Myan-Mar-a-Lago,’” the late-night host added, segueing into how Trump is apparently believing the nonsense that his cronies like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell have been spreading.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported that Trump "has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August.”

“It’s so completely insane and dumb, it just has to be true,” Kimmel said. “We’ll know for sure once we hear [Trump] deny it.”