Jimmy Kimmel Drags Sarah Palin for Dining Out After Getting COVID

America’s conservative right is currently infested with a number of people pushing dangerous and offensively ignorant COVID-19 misinformation—from Fox News’ Jesse Waters (who urged his viewers to “go in for the kill shot” against Dr. Anthony Fauci) and Tucker Carlson (comparing vaccine mandates to “Nazi experiments”) to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who felt that having to wear a mask on the House floor was akin to what happened to the Jews during the Holocaust.

Enter Sarah Palin, the former governor of Alaska, Republican vice presidential candidate, and person who once performed “Baby Got Back” on The Masked Singer.

“Sarah Palin—you remember her?—she has COVID for a second time now,” said Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show Thursday evening. “The unmasked singer is in New York City appearing in court. She has a defamation suit against The New York Times. Twelve years ago, she couldn’t name a newspaper—now she’s suing one.”

“So, the trial was supposed to start this week, but it had to be pushed when Sarah Palin, who is famously unvaccinated, tested positive again on Monday,” he continued. “In New York, you’re supposed to isolate for five days after a positive test—but that’s now how Alaska’s top hockey mom does it. She plays by her own rules.”

Yes, two nights before Palin tested positive for COVID, she decided to dine indoors at Elio’s, an upscale Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan—somehow bypassing the proof of vaccination requirement for indoor dining in New York City.

“The other night, she caught some flak for eating indoors at a restaurant, despite the fact that you’re supposed to show proof of vaccination to get in and she doesn’t have that,” Kimmel explained. “But now, after testing positive, she went back to the same restaurant—with COVID and a guy who’s coughing. There’s Typhoid Mary having some linguini or something.”

Kimmel threw to video of Palin dining in an outdoor hut with her family on Wednesday night, just two days after testing positive for COVID, as a member of her party coughed—all in the vicinity of a waiter. She was also spotted on Tuesday night dining al fresco at Campagnola, another Upper East Side Italian restaurant.

“What’s she supposed to do?” asked Kimmel, jokingly. “Sit in her hotel room and order from any of the 20,000 restaurants in New York City?”