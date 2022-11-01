Jimmy Kimmel emerged from billows of smoke to reveal his gigantic Smokey Bear costume for the Halloween night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live! After receiving a hearty round of applause, and cracking some Halloween candy-related jokes, the late-night host dove into the Kanye West of it all.

“Even with all the revelations of forgotten children, secret abortions, this [Senate] race in Georgia—according to the polls, anyway—has tightened in the last few weeks,” he explained. “And this week, Herschel Walker picked up a major endorsement from Kanye West, who posted a photo of Herschel with the caption ‘PRO LIFE.’ A better caption would’ve been ‘PROZAC.’ I didn’t know Kanye had any endorsements left over to give! Kanye endorsing Herschel Walker is like crystal meth endorsing lead paint.”

The comedian, who has a bit of history with West, didn’t address West’s other posts to Instagram, including an antisemitic one addressing Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel that alluded to Jewish “business” interests controlling his destiny. But he did explore West’s disturbing recent interview where he compared himself losing business deals after spreading disgusting hate to the tragic death of George Floyd by a white police officer. (West had previously let the officer off the hook in Floyd’s death by blaming fentanyl for it, despite considerable evidence to the contrary. The comments prompted the mother of Floyd’s daughter, Roxie Washington, to threaten a $250 million lawsuit against West—which West responded to by calling her ugly and mocking her fashion sense.)

“Yedolf has been losing friends, losing business associates, losing money as a result of his antisemitic remarks. But don’t worry, he still has a lot of wildly offensive things to say about people of other races too,” offered Kimmel.

Kimmel then threw to the interview clip of West telling a gaggle of tabloid reporters, “When I said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people. So, I want to apologize for hurting them, because right now God has shown me by what Adidas is doing, and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now.”

“No. No, you don’t,” Kimmel responded. “I think he might be tripolar. Is that a thing? Is there a step beyond bi? Many have suggested it’s possible Kanye is off his meds. Turns out he was never on them, and you’ll never guess why not.”

In the same interview, West said, “[I] was misdiagnosed by—I’m not gonna say what race, what people, doctor, and what hospital, and what media I went to. We know I can’t say that…It was a Jewish doctor.”

“Thanks for letting us know,” cracked Kimmel. “The suspense was really killing me. I thought maybe he was gonna say Amish. I don’t know!”