The day after Congressman Paul Gosar posted a fake photo of former President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Jimmy Kimmel had some harsh words for the Arizona Republican.

“If you’re not familiar with this guy, he’s the congressman whose own siblings—his brothers and sisters—took out an attack ad against him during the midterms and endorsed his opponent,” Kimmel said in his monologue Tuesday night.

After showing the fake photo, which was accompanied by the caption, “The world is a better place without these guys in power,” the host explained just how misleading it was. “Obama never met the guy,” he said. “And the guy is still the president of Iran.”

In response to the many reporters and others on Twitter who pointed out the error, Gosar tweeted, “No one said this wasn’t Photoshopped. No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person.”

“Well, OK then!” Kimmel shot back “‘No one said this wasn’t Photoshopped?’ Is that the standard now? You can post whatever you want and leave it to us to figure out if it’s Photoshopped? Because if that’s the case I have a photo of Paul Gosar being spanked by Jared from Subway that I would like a lot of people to see.”

Then Kimmel shared another “real photo” of President Donald Trump “happily shaking tiny hands with the guy who ordered the murder of a reporter for the Washington Post.” He helpfully added, “That is not Photoshopped.”