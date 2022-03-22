Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses ‘Cancun Karen’ Ted Cruz Over Airport Meltdown

Jimmy Kimmel has a long and contentious history with Ted Cruz, from their nasty one-on-one charity basketball game to the Texas senator’s unending and “embarrassing” fealty to Donald Trump. Of course, nothing delighted the late-night host more than Cruz abandoning his own constituents for Cancun during a freezing power outage last year. Until, perhaps, today when Cruz managed to get himself in yet another air travel-related debacle.

During his opening monologue on Monday, Kimmel gleefully shared footage from a video of a “man who looks suspiciously like Ted Cruz” having a “heated exchange” with an employee at the airport in Bozeman, Montana, before security reportedly had to be called over to calm him down.

“Apparently he missed his flight and demanded to speak to the manager,” Kimmel said, adding, “He should stay out of airports, right?”

Since the viral video had no audio, Kimmel then decided to add his own “pretty good approximation of what Cancun Karen was complaining about” before explaining why this story is “especially funny.”

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Cruz made this extremely dubious claim: “Almost without exception, every time I’m on an airplane, either the captain or a flight attendant will come up to me, will hug me and say, ‘Thank you for fighting for us.’”

“And then immediately throw up,” Kimmel added. “There’s no way he’s getting spontaneously hugged. Can you imagine hugging Ted Cruz? Donald Trump hugs Eric more than flight attendants hug Ted Cruz.”

