Jimmy Kimmel explained in his monologue Tuesday why he’s unimpressed with the announcement by President-elect Donald Trump that he would enact a “25% Tariff on ALL products” entering the United States from Canada or Mexico, as well as an additional 10% tariff on China.

“The problem is, China and Canada and Mexico don’t actually pay the tariffs,” Kimmel said. “The American company that imports their goods pays the tariff, which they of course pass down to us.”

Kimmel continued, “And then we have $40 avocados as a result. This could send inflation through the roof.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the tariff on China specifically, Kimmel said, “So now, if you want to purchase a tie from the Donald J. Trump collection, you better get it immediately or it’s going to cost an extra 10%.”

“Almost everyone who knows anything about economics believes these tariffs to be a terrible idea. Some say this is the dumbest thing he’s come up with since Don Jr.,” Kimmel joked.

Kimmel argued that the tariffs won’t just be hard on American consumers, but are unfair to our southern neighbors too.

“Mexico makes all kinds of things. They make cars, they make trucks, they make instruments, they make tickets, they make the best damn late night sidekicks in the world,” Kimmel said, as the audience cheered for his sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Kimmel added, “And poor Canada is like, ‘What did we do? I mean, be honest, is this because of Drake?’”

The late night host concluded by asking, “Whoever would have guessed that the mail-order steak salesman who declared bankruptcy six times would be so bad with money?”