Jimmy Kimmel Exposes GOP’s Blatantly Racist Ketanji Brown Jackson Smear

Jimmy Kimmel spent the bulk of his monologue on Tuesday night breaking down the “embarrassing” and “infuriating” start to the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

While Judge Jackson’s opening statement received at least some praise from both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate, “not every Republican was impressed,” the host said, adding, “Senators Marsha Blackburn and Josh Hawley were like, “You lost us at ‘Ketanji.’”

“What a creep this guy is,” Kimmel said of Hawley in particular, going off on a slight tangent. “He spent much of his 30 allotted minutes reading a list of child porn videos from a case the judge worked on.” When his audience jeered, he clarified, “That’s not a joke.”

“He’s trying to throw meat to these QA-nuts and also smear a woman who’s a mother of two daughters and quite clearly is not pro-child porn,” he continued, before sharing a photo of Hawley elbow-bumping Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), “a fine, upstanding American who very innocently Venmos teenage girls because he’s nice.”

Despite the “gratuitous attacks,” Kimmel praised Judge Jackson for remaining “very cool under pressure” and defended her from the baseless accusations that she is somehow “soft on crime.”

“It’s funny listening to the same people who let the president get away with trying to overthrow the government call anyone soft on crime,” the host said, before presenting what was perhaps the grossest attempt to smear Judge Jackson all day: a tweet from the official Republican Party Twitter account that showed her initials crossed out and replaced with “CRT” or critical race theory.

“I think your dog whistle’s busted, guys,” he concluded. “Everyone can hear it now!”