Comedysubvertical orientation badge

Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Aaron Rodgers for Baseless Epstein List Swipe

‘DEAR AASSHOLE’

The late-night host appeared to threaten legal action against Rodgers for suggesting on ESPN that his name will appear on Jeffrey Epstein’s unsealed client list.

Matt Wilstein

Matt Wilstein

Senior Editor

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel

The Daily Beast/Getty

Jimmy Kimmel is still on holiday break from his eponymous late-night show this week—but that didn’t stop him from taking a moment to respond to a wild accusation that was made about him, seemingly out of nowhere, by New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers on ESPN Tuesday.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” Kimmel posted on X Tuesday night. “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

The host quote-tweeted a clip of Rodgers openly suggesting that Kimmel’s name could be on a list of Jeffrey Epstein associates that a judge recently ordered to be unsealed as early as this week.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out,” Rodgers said during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, appearing to baffle the show’s co-hosts. “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.” the quarterback added.

While Rodgers included no evidence or rationale for his innuendo, he has a history of spouting conspiracy theories about everything from Epstein to UFOs to vaccines—all of which has made him a comedic target of Kimmel’s in the past.

Most notably, Kimmel called Rodgers a “tin foil hatter” for baselessly speculating about the Epstein list in March of last year. “Might be time to revisit that concussion protocol,” Kimmel joked at the time.

Matt Wilstein

Matt Wilstein

Senior Editor

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.