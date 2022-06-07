Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Fox News for Attacking His Biden Interview

President Joe Biden has not yet made his planned appearance this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but that hasn’t stopped Fox News from kicking its outrage cycle into gear.

All day Monday, various Fox pundits complained that by appearing on a late-night comedy show, Biden is not taking his presidency seriously enough. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade predicted Kimmel would go too soft on the president, former Trump spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany declared it a “bad choice,” and Fox Business anchor Dagen McDowell called the interview emblematic of the “land of insanity in which we all live.”

“Oh, I see, what I do is insane,” Kimmel shot back. “You guys telling us we should arm P.E. teachers to protect kids, that makes sense.”

“Tucker Carlson giving Vladimir Putin a reach-around every other night, sane,” he added. “President on a late-night talk show? Insane. Got it.”

While Trump was persona non-grata on late-night television as president following a handful of unfortunate appearances during his campaign, Barack Obama became a regular presence on the shows during his time in office. This Wednesday, however, will mark Biden’s first in-studio late-night spot following pandemic-era Zoom interviews with Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

