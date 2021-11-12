Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Lauren Boebert for Calling Him a ‘Sexist Pig’

Last weekend, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) tweeted a short, out-of-context clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! with the caption, “Good morning. @JimmyKimmel is a sexist pig. Have a great day!”

In the video, Boebert could be seen demanding a “full investigation into just how many puppies were eaten alive on Fauci’s watch” followed by Jimmy Kimmel joking that every time he hears her speak he expects it to “turn into stepmother porn.”

Calling the Colorado congresswoman an “idiot” who “wears glasses to make it look like she can read,” Kimmel used his monologue Thursday night to both defend himself and embarrass Boebert by using a version of his “Lie Witness News” segment to prove that Boebert has become a literal parody of herself.

“She is apparently not a fan of me or our show,” the host explained, noting that his comment about her was “obviously a joke.” He then added, “Her videos are so much dumber than stepmother porn.”

“But some of these videos that she makes are so unbelievably over the top, it’s hard to believe this person exists,” Kimmel continued. “They seem like sketches from Saturday Night Live.”

So with that in mind, he sent his team out onto Hollywood Boulevard to play clips of Boebert’s actual videos but told the pedestrians watching that they were from SNL. “And wouldn’t you know it, we found all sorts of people who thought her real videos were written comedy bits.”

When those people were shown clips like the one of Boebert explaining that no one deserves parental leave because she delivered one of her children in the front seat of her truck, they said things like, “I mean, that was over the top, but that’s what SNL is supposed to be” and even expressed concern that the show had gone “too far” in its “parody” of her.

They were ultimately shocked to learn that the videos were actually real, with one man saying, “So she didn’t mean it as comedy at all? Oh wow!”

Kimmel didn’t even have to show them her “Let’s Go Brandon” dress.

