Boebert: I Gave Birth in a Truck, So No One Deserves Parental Leave
EXCUSE ME?
Rep. Lauren Boebert has come up with a baffling argument against giving people time off work to look after their newborn kids—the fact that she supposedly gave birth to one of her children inside a truck. Boebert made the meaningless argument in a YouTube video that attacked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s decision to take two months of paternity leave to look after his twin babies. “Listen, I’m a mother of four,” she blasted. “I delivered one of my children in the front seat of my truck. Because, as a mom of four, we got things to do. Ain’t nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save here.” The congresswoman went on to blow a big homophobic dog whistle, saying that Buttigieg took “maternity, paternity, whatever the heck you want to call it” leave so he could “figure out how to chest feed.” Buttigieg defended his leave last month, telling The New York Times: “The big thing is having a newly personal appreciation for the fact that this is work... It may be time away from a professional role, but it’s very much time on.”