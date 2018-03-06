CHEAT SHEET
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at Trump for Oscars Ratings Tweet
Jimmy Kimmel jabbed back at Donald Trump on Twitter today after the president tweeted about the “Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY” early Tuesday morning. “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY,” Kimmel, who hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, responded. While Trump seemed to blame a lack of “stars” for the poor ratings, which fell 19 percent from the previous year to 26.5 million viewers, his pals at Fox & Friends suggested liberal bias was to blame. Kimmel’s opening monologue mainly centered on last year’s Best Picture mix-up and the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, but he also did get in a few jokes about Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.