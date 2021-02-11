Jimmy Kimmel Floored by ‘Absolutely Gripping’ Riot Videos

Unlike his competitor over on CBS, Jimmy Kimmel found the first day of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial “boring and pointless.” Day two was a different story.

“What the House managers presented today was absolutely gripping,” the late-night host said at the top of his monologue. “They had never-before-seen videos of the rioters terrorizing congresspeople. Mitt Romney had to run, they had video of that. The mob was knocking out windows, banging on doors, looking to find Nancy Pelosi, chanting ‘hang Mike Pence.’”

Among the most shocking new pieces of video, Kimmel explained, was of Pence and his family being evacuated from the building “to get away from the army of dangerous imbeciles the president sent his way.”

“And Trump, the whole time, sat in his office and said nothing. For hours,” he said. “In fact, he tweeted during this, again blaming his own vice president, saying he didn’t have the courage to do what needed to be done. It was a very powerful presentation, much more than anything I’d seen before.”

“I have no idea how you could watch that and vote for anything other than ‘guilty as charged,’” Kimmel declared. “Trump should have been removed from office that day.”

As his limited audience started to applaud, he continued, “Here’s how you know how damning this was. This trial was aired live on ABC, NBC, CNN, CBS. The only channel that cut away? Fox News. Gee, I wonder why?”

In fact, Fox abruptly cut away from House impeachment manager Eric Swalwell mid-sentence so that viewers could hear from the hosts of The Five, who proceeded to denounce the entire trial as a waste of time.

The host also shared the news about how unhappy Trump reportedly was about how his lawyers handled themselves on Tuesday, even though, as The Daily Beast reported, Wednesday’s testimony put him in a “really good mood.”

“They say the last time he was this mad was when he found out there was a Donald Trump Jr.,” Kimmel joked, before playing a clip of the former president’s son defending his dad on Hannity. “Why didn’t you drink bleach when your father told you to?” he asked.

