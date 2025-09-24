Media

Kimmel Gets Last Laugh With Record Ratings in Fiery TV Return

The preliminary figures are a clapback to President Donald Trump.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Tuesday, September 23 included Glen Powell ("Chad Powers"), and musical guest Sarah McLachlan. (Disney/Randy Holmes)  JIMMY KIMMEL (Photo by Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images)
Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel marked a triumphant return to the late-night scene with sky-high viewership.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! hit 6.3 million viewers during its fiery comeback episode on Tuesday, despite not airing in 23 percent of U.S. households due to boycotts by Nexstar and Sinclair, according to preliminary data from Nielsen, which does not yet include streaming data.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! from September 23.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! from September 23. ABC

The Tuesday numbers are nearly four times larger than Kimmel’s second-quarter average of 1.77 million viewers over seven days, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the coveted 18-49 demographic, the show earned a .87 rating, making it the most-watched episode in more than 10 years.

In a 28-minute monologue that was both emotional and defiant, Kimmel said it was never his intention to make light of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“I want to make something clear, because it’s important to me as a human, and that is you understand that it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said, choking up.

“I don’t think there’s anything funny about it,” he continued. “I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed sending love to his family and asking for compassion—and I meant it. And I still do.“

Still, the four-time Emmy winner did not shy away from skewering President Donald Trump, who earlier declared that the long-running show had “no ratings.”

“Well, I do tonight!” Kimmel responded, drawing applause from the audience. “You almost have to feel sorry for him. He tried his best to cancel me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly.”

