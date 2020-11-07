Jimmy Kimmel Gleefully Mocks Trump’s Apparent Defeat

Jimmy Kimmel could not be happier. On Friday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host emerged dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA”—mimicking Trump at his rallies, before proclaiming, “Not only are we taking the White House back, we’re taking that down back too!”

Yes, one day after he said that Trump should be “arrested” over his dangerous lies about the election results being fraudulent, the comic appeared more joyful than angry, given how, with growing leads in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Joe Biden is poised to become the 46th President of the United States.

“For the first time in about four years, it’s looking like there’s no need to feel down,” said Kimmel. “Ding-dong, the witch-hunt is almost dead, the wing-monkeys are about to fly out of the White House, the cowardly liar is hitting the Yellow Brick Road, and I don’t know about you but I would not want to be Donald Trump’s MyPillow tonight.”

“What a day for the president,” he added. “Pennsylvania and Georgia turned out to be bluer than Mitch McConnell’s hands.”

The Las Vegas native then complained about how long the ballot tallying was taking in Nevada.

“What I want to know is, why are counting these ballots taking so long? This is longer than between seasons of Game of Thrones,” he joked. “What went on with Nevada? Even Florida was able to get their votes counted on time—their state bird is a lizard! Nevada is the only place in the world where it takes six days to count 50,000 votes, two seconds to lose $50,000. It’s ridiculous.”

Then, he launched into more attacks on the likely former president, saying, “I will be calling him former Pizza Hut spokesman Donald Trump,” and lamenting how his “stupid sons keep tweeting stupid things” even though “they know this election wasn’t rigged.”

He closed out his monologue with a message to Trump:

“You’re number two,” he asserted. “You’re a steaming pile of number two, and you should be happy about that.”