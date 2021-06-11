Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday welcomed the end of the long-running reality-television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, calling it the “rear end of an era.”

The show’s final episode aired earlier in the night on the E! network after a 20-season run over 14 years that inspired ten spinoffs. In an Instagram post last September, Kim Kardashian had announced the family’s decision to call it quits.

“They said Seinfeld was a show about nothing, but the Kardashians really showed them,” Kimmel said. “I think all of season eight was Khloe buying a bikini top.”

This point was also noted by The Daily Beast’s Jordan Julian in a piece published shortly after the finale aired. The show, she writes, “is so tangential to [the Kardashians’] fame now, which exists largely on social media and in their entrepreneurial ventures, that it doesn’t have anything new to say. It hasn’t for years.”

In the same vein, Kimmel added, to commemorate its contributions to American culture, the Smithsonian “is going to put all their original lips on display.”

The late-night host then segued into Caitlyn Jenner’s appearance Thursday on The View, during which the California gubernatorial candidate refused to admit that former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. Jenner did say, however, that Trump did “some good things,” adding that she wants to be a “disrupter” in the state capitol like he was, to which Kimmel replied, “Are we sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?” “She’s just trying to get attention,” he continued. “Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does governor of California. She knows little to nothing about anything, really.”