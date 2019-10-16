Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Lara Trump: A ‘Heartless Imbecile With Lip Injections’

On Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t go live after the three-hour Democratic debate—that burden fell on the shoulders on Trevor Noah—but the amiable late-night host did tee off on members of the Trump family, as is his wont.

“Many of the president’s false claims lately have been about Joe Biden’s son Hunter, and his work with a gas company in Ukraine,” Kimmel explained of the ongoing Trump-Ukraine controversy, adding, “Hunter Biden had an interview with ABC News this morning in which he admitted he probably wouldn’t have been asked to serve on the board of that company if his father wasn’t vice president—unlike Ivanka Trump, who earned her role in the White House on the merits of her line of stylish pumps.”

“Team Trump has been spreading all sorts of unproven nonsense about Hunter Biden, and I don’t get that,” the comic said. “I mean, why would they align themselves with these conspiracy theories when they can just point out that Hunter Biden is a 49-year-old man with two bracelets? For me, that’s all I need to know.”

Later on, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took aim at Lara Trump, wife of Eric, spokesman of Trump Productions’ not-so-suitably-titled Real News Update propaganda show, and the Trump-Pence Women’s Empowerment Tour during the 2016 campaign (yes, that is not a joke).

“He has the best people defending him—people like his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, wife of Eric,” said Kimmel, before throwing to a clip of Lara on Fox News saying of Trump’s decision to abandon America’s Kurdish allies in Syria at the behest of Turkey, “I think we should start with the fact that if you asked the average American out there, I think they would have to google, ‘Who are the Kurds?’ and ‘Why is America even over there fighting this war?’”

Kimmel seemed pretty fired up by that statement. “They’d also have to google, ‘Who is the heartless imbecile with lip injections on my TV right now?’” he offered. “The Kurds, Lara, are our allies, and if they get slaughtered ISIS moves in. They’re really scraping the bottom of the Trump-family barrel on the news.”